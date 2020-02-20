South Africa's Truworths post marginal rise in profit

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Truworths International TRUJ.J reported a marginal rise in first-half earnings on Thursday as the fashion retailer battles constrained spending in South Africa and Brexit related uncertainties in the UK, two of its key markets.

The clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks to Dec. 29 inched higher to 364.9 South African (SA) cents from 363.2 SA cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies and strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

