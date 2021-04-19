South Africa's Truworths appoints Emanuel Cristaudo as CFO

World Markets

South Africa's Truworths International Ltd has appointed Emanuel Cristaudo as chief financial officer and an executive director of the company with effect from July 1, the fashion retailer said on Monday.

Cristaudo replaces David Pfaff who resigned on February 28. He joins the executive team as the retailer enters the highly competitive budget clothing market with a new brand as it looks to adapt to changing shopping habits spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has had extensive involvement at executive and director level at Truworths, the company's main operating subsidiary in Africa, where he was employed over a 16 year period up to 2013, the retailer said.

In January he was appointed as an independent non-executive director after spending time at a debt management and debt counselling firm and at Direct Axis, a division of First National Bank.

Cristaudo will also help management steer the 104-year-old retailer out of the trenches of the pandemic as the global apparel industry reels from a punishing year when shops were forced to close to prevent the spread of the virus.

