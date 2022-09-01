South Africa's Truworths annual profit jumps on eased COVID measures

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer Truworths International TRUJ.J reported on Thursday a 49.9% rise in annual profit as consumers coming out of COVID-19 lockdowns splashed out on items to rejuvenate their wardrobes and homes.

The global apparel industry has been recovering from a punishing 2020, when shops were forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID and consumers switched formal dresses and shirts for sweat pants and lounge wear.

As lockdowns eased, pent-up demand for new clothes for events, vacations and work revived sales. But the rising cost of living is threatening demand again.

Truworths, which also owns UK-based shoe chain Office, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 779.8 cents in the 53 weeks ended July 3.

Retail sales grew by 9% to 18.5 billion rand, with Truworths Africa sales up 7.5% to 14 billion rand, while UK Office sales grew by 16.6% in sterling terms and by 14% in rand terms.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.