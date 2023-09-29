South Africa's Transnet says CEO, CFO to step down

Adds detail on CFO, Telkom statement

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South African state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Friday that Portia Derby would step down as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective Oct. 31.

Michelle Phillips, currently chief executive of Transnet Pipelines, will assume the role of acting CEO, it said.

Transnet also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nonkululeko Dlamini, with Hlengiwe Makhathini appointed as the acting CFO.

South African telecoms company Telkom TKGJ.J said in a separate statement that it had appointed Dlamini as its CFO.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru and Bhargav Acharya in Johannesburg; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.