News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's Transnet says CEO, CFO to step down

September 29, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Amna Karimi and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds detail on CFO, Telkom statement

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South African state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Friday that Portia Derby would step down as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective Oct. 31.

Michelle Phillips, currently chief executive of Transnet Pipelines, will assume the role of acting CEO, it said.

Transnet also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nonkululeko Dlamini, with Hlengiwe Makhathini appointed as the acting CFO.

South African telecoms company Telkom TKGJ.J said in a separate statement that it had appointed Dlamini as its CFO.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru and Bhargav Acharya in Johannesburg; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.