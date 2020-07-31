South Africa's trade surplus widens to $2.75 bln in June

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade surplus widened to 46.63 billion rand ($2.75 billion) in June from a revised surplus of 19.69 billion rand in May, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports rose 10.1% on a month-on-month basis to 116.31 billion rand, while imports were down 18.9% to 69.68 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.9632 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

