World Markets

South Africa's trade surplus widens to $2.75 bln in June

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's trade surplus widened to 46.63 billion rand ($2.75 billion) in June from a revised surplus of 19.69 billion rand in May, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade surplus widened to 46.63 billion rand ($2.75 billion) in June from a revised surplus of 19.69 billion rand in May, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports rose 10.1% on a month-on-month basis to 116.31 billion rand, while imports were down 18.9% to 69.68 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.9632 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular