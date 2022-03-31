World Markets

South Africa's trade surplus widens in February

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
South Africa's trade surplus widened to 10.60 billion rand ($727.09 million) in February from a revised surplus of 4.07 billion rand in January, data from the revenue service showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 8% on a month-on-month basis to 141.15 billion rand, while imports were up 3.1% to 130.55 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 14.5787 rand)

