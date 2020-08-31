South Africa's trade surplus narrows to $2.24 bln in July

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 37.42 billion rand ($2.24 billion) in July from a revised surplus of 45.73 billion rand in June, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 6.1% on a month-on-month basis to 122.49 billion rand, while imports were up 22.1% to 85.07 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.7239 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

