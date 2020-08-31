World Markets

South Africa's trade surplus narrows to $2.24 bln in July

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published

South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 37.42 billion rand ($2.24 billion) in July from a revised surplus of 45.73 billion rand in June, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 37.42 billion rand ($2.24 billion) in July from a revised surplus of 45.73 billion rand in June, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 6.1% on a month-on-month basis to 122.49 billion rand, while imports were up 22.1% to 85.07 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.7239 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular