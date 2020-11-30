World Markets

South Africa's trade surplus at 36.13 bln rand in October

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 36.13 billion rand ($2.36 billion) in October from a revised 33.36 billion rand surplus in September, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 10.0% on a month-on-month basis to 149.16 billion rand, while imports were up 10.5% to 113.03 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 15.2794 rand)

