South Africa's trade surplus at 36.13 bln rand in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 36.13 billion rand ($2.36 billion) in October from a revised 33.36 billion rand surplus in September, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 10.0% on a month-on-month basis to 149.16 billion rand, while imports were up 10.5% to 113.03 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 15.2794 rand)

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning)

