South Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in February

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 14.15 billion rand ($790.21 million) in February from a revised 2.72 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 8.6% on a month-on-month basis to 109.60 billion rand, while imports fell 7.9% to 95.45 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 17.9066 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

