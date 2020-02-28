World Markets

South Africa's trade balance swings to deficit in January

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's trade balance swung to a deficit of 1.87 billion rand ($122.72 million) in January from a revised 13.89 billion rand surplus in December, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance swung to a deficit of 1.87 billion rand ($122.72 million) in January from a revised 13.89 billion rand surplus in December, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports fell 1.4% on a month-on-month basis to 101.41 billion rand, while imports rose by 16.1% to 103.28 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular