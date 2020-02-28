South Africa's trade balance swings to deficit in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade balance swung to a deficit of 1.87 billion rand ($122.72 million) in January from a revised 13.89 billion rand surplus in December, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports fell 1.4% on a month-on-month basis to 101.41 billion rand, while imports rose by 16.1% to 103.28 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

