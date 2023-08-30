News & Insights

South Africa's top gold miner Harmony returns to profit as output rises

August 30, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining HARJ.J, South Africa's biggest gold producer by volume, said profit in the 12 months through to June rebounded to $275 million from a net loss of $48 million in the prior period.

The Johannesburg-based company, among the few gold miners squeezing profits from some of the world's deepest gold mines, said earnings rose as it boosted output and grades at some of its underground mines in South Africa.

