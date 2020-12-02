South Africa's Tongaat to swing to H1 headline profit

Adds detail, shares

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Tongaat Hulett TONJ.J on Wednesday said it expects to swing to an interim headline profit of as much as 189 million rand ($12.37 million) driven by a turnaround at its local operations, sending the sugar producer's shares higher.

Tongaat said headline earnings for the six-months ended Sept. 30 will surge by between 150% to 160%, or to between 158 million rand and 189 million rand, from a loss of 315 million rand during the same period a year earlier.

Shares in Tongaat, which processes sugarcane and maize, had risen 5.99% to 8.14 rand by 0818 GMT.

The agriculture and agri-processing company has sold assets, cut jobs and sought an equity raise to boost cash flow amid high debt levels.

The company flagged an increase in operating profit of around 70% for the period compared to the 1.3 billion rand generated a year earlier on the back of a good performance from its sugar operations and progress in its turnaround strategy.

However, higher finance costs and a monetary loss arising from hyperinflation in Zimbabwe weighed on operating profit, the company said.

Tongaat said total borrowing fell by around 900 million rand to 10.9 billion rand from 11.8 billion rand a year ago.

The interim results are expected to be released on December, 11.

($1 = 15.2765 rand)

