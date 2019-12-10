Markets

South Africa's Tongaat posts narrower annual headline loss

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Tongaat Hulett reported a narrower headline annual loss on Tuesday, as the scandal-hit South African sugar producer issued a much-delayed earnings report that revealed the impact of accounting fraud and corporate governance failures.

Tongaat, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, said headline loss per share came in at 823 cents in the year ended March 31 compared with a loss of 861 cents in the restated 2018 figures.

The agriculture and agri-processing firm, which produces a range of sugarcane and maize-based products, delayed the results after a financial review revealed certain accounting practices that needed to be re-examined.

