South Africa's Tongaat narrows H1 loss as strategy pays off

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Tongaat Hulett TONJ.J narrowed its interim earnings loss as its turnaround strategy bore fruit and a strong performance from all of its sugar operations, the sugar producer said on Friday.

Tongaat narrowed its headline loss per share for continuing operations for the six-months ended Sept. 30 to 4 cents per share from 383 cents during the same period a year earlier.

