South Africa's Tongaat in talks to sell starch business

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Ltd TONJ.J has entered into negotiations on the potential sale of Tongaat Hulett Starch, it said on Thursday.

The agriculture and agri-processing company did not give more details.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Blair)

