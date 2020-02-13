World Markets

South Africa's Tongaat in talks to sell starch business

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Ltd has entered into negotiations on the potential sale of Tongaat Hulett Starch, it said on Thursday.

The agriculture and agri-processing company did not give more details.

