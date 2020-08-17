World Markets

South Africa's Tiger Brands to sell processed meats units for $24.6 mln

South African food producer Tiger Brands has entered into two separate sale agreements for its processed meats units for 428 million rand ($24.68 million), it said on Monday.

Molare Proprietary Limited will buy the abattoir business at Olifantsfontein while the meat processing factories at Germiston, Polokwane and Pretoria will be acquired by Silver Blade Abattoir Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Bird Holdings.

($1 = 17.3430 rand)

