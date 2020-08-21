South Africa's Tiger Brands says chairman to step down

By Nqobile Dludla

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South African food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J said on Friday Khotso Mokhele would step down as chairman of the board on Dec. 31.

Mokhele will be replaced by Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, a lead independent director at mining firm Exxaro EXXJ.J, who will take over on Jan. 1 after a handover period starting from September.

Fraser-Moleketi, 60, served in various cabinet roles from 1996 to 2008, including as Minister of Public Service and Administration and Minister for Welfare and Population Development.

The owner of popular South African food brands Jungle Oats and Tastic rice also said it expected its headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations for the year ending Sept. 30 to fall between 35% and 40% from the 1,322 cents ($0.7693)reported a year earlier.

Excluding its Deli Foods business in Nigeria and processed meat business, which are both discontinued, HEPS - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - is expected to fall by up to 33%.

The firm blamed a poor first half performance, COVID-19 related costs of 255 million rand ($14.85 million) and restructuring costs estimated at about 70 million rand.

Tiger Brands also said it would lose 302 million rand in the period from deferring food price increases as part of government regulations to protect consumers during the lockdown.

It said the loss was significant when compared with an operating profit of 1.4 billion rand from continuing operations in the previous six-months period.

While revenues rose by 11% in the three months to June, thanks to increased at-home consumption, volumes in categories such as baby nutrition and products for the food services industry suffered.

($1 = 17.1756 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emma Rumney and Mark Potter)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.