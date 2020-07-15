South Africa's Tiger Brands names Deepa Sita as CFO

July 15 (Reuters) - South African food producer Tiger Brands Ltd TBSJ.J said on Wednesday it had appointed Deepa Sita as its chief financial officer from Oct. 1.

Sita, who has worked with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and Mondelez International MDLZ.O, joins from Massmart Holdings Ltd MSMJ.J, where she was serving as vice president - integration and strategy of Massmart Wholesale, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

