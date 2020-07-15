World Markets
MDLZ

South Africa's Tiger Brands names Deepa Sita as CFO

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African food producer Tiger Brands Ltd said on Wednesday it had appointed Deepa Sita as its chief financial officer from Oct. 1.

July 15 (Reuters) - South African food producer Tiger Brands Ltd TBSJ.J said on Wednesday it had appointed Deepa Sita as its chief financial officer from Oct. 1.

Sita, who has worked with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and Mondelez International MDLZ.O, joins from Massmart Holdings Ltd MSMJ.J, where she was serving as vice president - integration and strategy of Massmart Wholesale, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular