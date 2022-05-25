South Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit hit by strike, volume decline

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J said on Wednesday its half-year earnings fell 2%, impacted by a poor first quarter, driven by significant volume declines in bakeries and a protracted strike at its snacks and treats division.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share for continuing operations fell to 729 cents in the six months ended March 31, down from 741 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.