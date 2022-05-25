World Markets

South Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit hit by strike, volume decline

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands said on Wednesday its half-year earnings fell 2%, impacted by a poor first quarter, driven by significant volume declines in bakeries and a protracted strike at its snacks and treats division.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share for continuing operations fell to 729 cents in the six months ended March 31, down from 741 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

