South Africa's Tiger Brands benefits from strong second half

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands said on Friday its full-year earnings rose 51%, benefitting from a strong second half recovery.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - rose to 1,702 cents in the year ended Sept. 30, up from 1,127 cents a year earlier.

Tiger Brands declared a final dividend of 653 cents per share.

