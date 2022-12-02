World Markets

South Africa's Tiger Brands benefits from strong second half

December 02, 2022 — 12:46 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands said on Friday its full-year earnings rose 51%, benefitting from a strong second half recovery.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - rose to 1,702 cents in the year ended Sept. 30, up from 1,127 cents a year earlier.

Tiger Brands declared a final dividend of 653 cents per share. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;)) Keywords: TIGER BRANDS RESULTS/

