South Africa's Tiger Brands annual profit rises marginally

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J on Friday reported a 2% rise in annual profit, supported by better-than-expected growth in income from associates.

The owner of Jungle Oats and Koo baked beans said its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, rose to 1,735 cents in the 12 months ended on Sept. 30, from 1,702.4 cents.

Income from associates rose 46% to 697 million rand ($37.05 million), while the group's operating income fell 9% to 3.1 billion rand, Tiger Brands said.

"Tiger Brands' results are reflective of the challenging trading environment marked by high food inflation, cost-conscious consumers continuing to trade out of premium products, rand depreciation and unreliable electricity supply," the company added.

Total revenue increased 10% to 37.4 billion rand, driven by price hikes of 11% and favourable foreign exchange gains of 1%, while overall volume declined 2%.

The maker of Purity baby products said despite double-digit inflation across the portfolio, the impact on the group's volumes was minimal.

Consumer goods producers globally have lifted prices to cope with surging costs for almost all raw materials, energy and packaging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded pandemic-related supply chain logjams.

($1 = 18.8101 rand)

