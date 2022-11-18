Commodities

South Africa's TFG weighs bid for British retailer Joules - Sky News

November 18, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African retailer TFG TFGJ.J is exploring a bid to take control of Britain's Joules Group JOUL.L, which entered into administration earlier this week, Sky News reported on Friday.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

