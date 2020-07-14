World Markets

South Africa's TFG to raise 3.95 bln rand to cut debt

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

The Foschini Group (TFG) said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 3.95 billion rand ($235.35 million) through a rights offer to cut its debt, as the South African retailer faces challenges in its core markets.

July 14 (Reuters) - The Foschini Group TFGJ.J (TFG) said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 3.95 billion rand ($235.35 million) through a rights offer to cut its debt, as the South African retailer faces challenges in its core markets.

"The board of directors and management of TFG believe it is prudent and necessary to reduce TFG's financial indebtedness now by way of the rights offer," the company said in a statement.

TFG on Monday announced its plan to acquire certain stores and selected assets of Jet from Edcon's administrators.

($1 = 16.7833 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular