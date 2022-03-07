South Africa's TFG to buy Coricraft owner for $152 mln

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's TFG TFGJ.J will buy the owner of Coricraft, Volpes and Dial-a-bed chains for 2.35 billion rand ($152.78 million) to further expand in the furniture and bedding market, the retailer said on Monday.

TFG is acquiring the shares of Tapestry Home Brands from private equity firm Westbrooke Investments Proprietary Limited, funds managed by Actis, as well as the current and previous management of Tapestry, it added.

($1 = 15.3820 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

