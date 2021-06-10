South Africa's TFG swings to full-year operating loss, no dividend

By 0756 shares were down 5.37%.

Clothing retailers were among the hardest hit by lockdowns imposed in April, when non-essential retailers were forced to close stores in South Africa and subsequently only allowed to sell a few items. Similar lockdowns impacted TFG's London and Australia operations.

While all three territories continue to be impacted by COVID-19, business in the UK remains the hardest hit with no stores operating during the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March, TFG said.

The group has 4,284 stores across 26 countries.

Its retail turnover fell by 6.7% to 33 billion rand. Excluding the recently acquired budget clothing business, Jet, retail turnover for the year decreased by 13%.

Gross margin for the group fell by 7.2% to 45.5% due to increased promotional activity in response to challenging trading conditions, stock provisions and a change in product mix across all three segments, it said.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) slumped by 80.8%.

The after tax non-cash impairment related to TFG London's goodwill and intangible assets due to the impact of the pandemic, the retailer said.

($1 = 13.7287 rand)

