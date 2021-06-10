South Africa's TFG swings to full-year operating loss

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer TFG TFGJ.J swung to an annual operating loss on Thursday, hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns across its markets and a non-cash impairment of 2.7 billion rand ($196.67 million) for its London business.

The clothes, homeware and jewellery retailer said the operating loss before finance costs for the year ended March 31 came in at 719.2 million rand, from an operating profit of 4.7 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 13.7287 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;Edting by Emma Rumney)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.