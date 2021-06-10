World Markets

South Africa's TFG swings to full-year operating loss

Contributor
Nqobile DludlaEdting by Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South African fashion retailer TFG swung to an annual operating loss on Thursday, hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns across its markets and a non-cash impairment of 2.7 billion rand ($196.67 million) for its London business.

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer TFG TFGJ.J swung to an annual operating loss on Thursday, hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns across its markets and a non-cash impairment of 2.7 billion rand ($196.67 million) for its London business.

The clothes, homeware and jewellery retailer said the operating loss before finance costs for the year ended March 31 came in at 719.2 million rand, from an operating profit of 4.7 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 13.7287 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;Edting by Emma Rumney)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular