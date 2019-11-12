South Africa's Telkom reports 36% plunge in H1 profits
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom SA TKGJ.J said on Tuesday its profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 slumped 36.1%.
The firm said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 183.4 cents for the period, versus 288 cents a year earlier.
