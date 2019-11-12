World Markets

South Africa's Telkom reports 36% plunge in H1 profits

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Telkom SA said on Tuesday its profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 slumped 36.1%.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom SA TKGJ.J said on Tuesday its profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 slumped 36.1%.

The firm said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 183.4 cents for the period, versus 288 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular