South Africa's Telkom informs unions of planned job cuts -spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South African telecoms company Telkom SA TKGJ.J has served unions with letters regarding planned job cuts, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Out of respect for our employees, we will share information once we have engaged further with our employees and unions," Mooketsi Mocumi said in a WhatsApp response to questions.

