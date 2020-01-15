World Markets

South Africa's Telkom informs unions of planned job cuts -spokesman

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
South African telecoms company Telkom SA has served unions with letters regarding planned job cuts, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Out of respect for our employees, we will share information once we have engaged further with our employees and unions," Mooketsi Mocumi said in a WhatsApp response to questions.

