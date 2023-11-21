News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's Telkom in exclusive talks on sale of towers business

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 21, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

Adds context, comment

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's third-biggest telecom company, Telkom TKGJ.J, said on Tuesday that it is in exclusive negotiations with a preferred bidder on the possible sale of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet.

Telkom, also a fixed-line phone company, said the preferred bidder is a consortium of equity investors, including a Black Economic Empowerment partner, led and managed by a reputable private equity firm.

Telkom, which spun off its telecom towers and masts into a separate unit, has been exploring options to unlock value in the business, which it sees as undervalued because it is trapped in the group structure.

At the same time, the operator, which is majority-owned by the government, is reorganising itself as an infrastructure company in order to drive strategic growth through consolidating core assets, it said.

This process is expected to be in full effect by the end of 2025, Telkom said.

"Once the infrastructure company structure is in place and the masts and towers transition is concluded, Telkom will consider further opportunities to realise value, including ... the minority partnerships for Openserve and a strategic equity partner for BCX," it said referring to its fibre and ICT businesses.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Robert Birsel)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.