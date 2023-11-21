South Africa's Telkom in exclusive talks on sale of towers business

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's third-biggest telecom company Telkom TKGJ.J said on Tuesday that it is in exclusive negotiations with a preferred bidder regarding the potential sale of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet.

Telkom said the preferred bidder is a consortium of equity investors, including a Black Economic Empowerment partner, led and managed by a reputable private equity firm.

