World Markets

South Africa's Telkom FY earnings inch up on lower finance charges

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Telkom reported a 2.5% increase in full-year earnings, boosted by lower finance charges and fair value movements, the country's third-biggest telecom operator said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.J reported a 2.5% increase in full-year earnings, boosted by lower finance charges and fair value movements, the country's third-biggest telecom operator said on Tuesday.

The majority state-owned operator said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 575.3 cents in the year ended March 31, from 561.5 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular