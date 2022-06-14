South Africa's Telkom FY earnings inch up on lower finance charges

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.J reported a 2.5% increase in full-year earnings, boosted by lower finance charges and fair value movements, the country's third-biggest telecom operator said on Tuesday.

The majority state-owned operator said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 575.3 cents in the year ended March 31, from 561.5 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

