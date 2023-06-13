News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's Telkom full-year profit plunges 76.6%

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

June 13, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

Updates to add details in paragraphs 4-6

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - South African telecommunications company Telkom TKGJ.J on Tuesday posted a 76.6% fall in full-year earnings because of inflationary pressures and increased operational costs amid the country's crippling power cuts.

The largely state-owned telecommunications company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 134.6 cents from 575.3 cents in the 12 months ended March 31.

Its headline earnings per share "excludes the impact of the restructuring cost of (1,065 million rand) and the tax impact of (288 million rand) on profit after tax," the company said in a statement.

Like other South African telcos, the company has had to endure the country's worst rolling blackouts on record leaving businesses and households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily.

Telecoms have the added pressure of keeping phone networks running during the blackouts.

"Telkom has come through a year marred by unparalleled levels of loadshedding and an alarming number of incidents of theft and vandalism targeting network infrastructure," the company said in a statement referring to the power cuts.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.