South Africa's Telkom flags 70% fall in annual earnings

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African telecom firm Telkom TKGJ.J predicted an up to 70% fall in annual earnings on Monday due to once-off costs relating to job cuts and impairments.

Telkom said it expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to tumble by between 65% to 70% for the full-year ended March 31.

It will announce its results on June 22.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.