South Africa's Telkom flags 70% fall in annual earnings
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African telecom firm Telkom TKGJ.J predicted an up to 70% fall in annual earnings on Monday due to once-off costs relating to job cuts and impairments.
Telkom said it expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to tumble by between 65% to 70% for the full-year ended March 31.
It will announce its results on June 22.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)
