World Markets

South Africa's Telkom flags 70% fall in annual earnings

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African telecom firm Telkom predicted an up to 70% fall in annual earnings on Monday due to once-off costs relating to job cuts and impairments.

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African telecom firm Telkom TKGJ.J predicted an up to 70% fall in annual earnings on Monday due to once-off costs relating to job cuts and impairments.

Telkom said it expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to tumble by between 65% to 70% for the full-year ended March 31.

It will announce its results on June 22.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular