World Markets

South Africa's Telkom first half profit rises 30%

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Telkom, South Africa's third biggest telecom operator, reported a 30.4% rise in half-year profit on Tuesday helped by a significant decline in finance charges.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Telkom TKGJ.J, South Africa's third biggest telecom operator, reported a 30.4% rise in half-year profit on Tuesday helped by a significant decline in finance charges.

The partly state-owned operator said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 285.5 cents in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 219 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular