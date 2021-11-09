South Africa's Telkom first half profit rises 30%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Telkom TKGJ.J, South Africa's third biggest telecom operator, reported a 30.4% rise in half-year profit on Tuesday helped by a significant decline in finance charges.

The partly state-owned operator said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 285.5 cents in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 219 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

