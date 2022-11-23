World Markets

South Africa's Telkom earnings fall by half on revenue decline

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 23, 2022 — 12:13 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African telecoms operators Telkom TKGJ.J reported on Wednesday a 51.9% fall in half-year earnings, dragged down by reduced revenue and increasing business costs.

The majority state-owned operator, said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 137.2 cents in the six months ended Sept.30, down from 285.5 cents a year ago.

