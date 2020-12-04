World Markets

South Africa's Telkom CFO Molefe resigns

South African mobile network operator Telkom SA SOC said on Friday Tsholofelo Molefe has resigned as the group Chief Financial Officer to pursue other interests.

Dirk Reyneke, current CFO of Openserve - the wholesale connectivity division of Telkom - will take over the position of acting group CFO, effective Dec. 7, Telkom said.

