South Africa's Telkom CFO Molefe resigns

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South African mobile network operator Telkom SA SOC TKGJ.J said on Friday Tsholofelo Molefe has resigned as the group Chief Financial Officer to pursue other interests.

Dirk Reyneke, current CFO of Openserve - the wholesale connectivity division of Telkom - will take over the position of acting group CFO, effective Dec. 7, Telkom said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)

