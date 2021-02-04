South Africa’s Tax Agency Is Clamping Down on Crypto Users: Report

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is reportedly sending taxpayers audit requests, asking those who have held cryptocurrencies to disclose their trading activity.

SARS has sent the requests to a number of taxpayers who, in turn, contacted professional tax services firm Tax Consulting South Africa, reported local IT news site MyBroadband on Tuesday.

Responding taxpayers need to provide the reasons for buying cryptocurrency, as well as details of any exchanges from trading platforms and bank statements.

According to the tax consultancy, SARS’ action means the government is cracking down on non-compliant cryptocurrency traders in the nation.

“It is feasible to understand that SARS is in the process of ensnaring culpable taxpayers who have not disclosed their cryptocurrency-related trading profits and or losses,” the firm said in the report.

In recent news, South Africa’s financial market regulator is reportedly seeking greater oversight of the cryptocurrency trading industry following the collapse of a bitcoin company alleged to have been the nation’s biggest Ponzi scheme.

