South Africa's Sun City owner gets Chilean offer for 50% stake

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Sun International , the owner of South Africa's Sun City resort, has received an offer for a 50.1% stake in the hotel and casino operator from Chilean investment firm Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur (IPS), lifting its shares by 22%.

Wednesday's IPS offer of 22 rand ($1.27) a share comes as Sun is seeking to improve its liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet after the coronavirus lockdown, with plans to raise 1.2 billion rand through a rights issue.

Chile's IPS said in a statement that its proposed offer, which is partially in cash, includes a bridge loan of up to 1.2 billion rand to Sun, which would be a much needed boost as it prepares to reopen its resorts after the lockdown.

IPS said the offer represented a premium of 44.26% to Sun's June 22 closing share price of 15.25 rand.

Shares in Sun, which has 136.7 million ordinary shares in issue, jumped by 22.13% to 18.10 rand after the offer was announced, valuing the company at just over 2.47 billion rand.

Sun was not immediately available for comment on the offer by IPS, which also said it intends to support and underwrite at least 50.1% of the rights issue.

