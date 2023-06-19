News & Insights

South Africa's Stor-Age reports 3.6% rise in distributable income

June 19, 2023 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest self-storage property fund Stor-Age SSSJ.J on Monday said its full-year distributable income rose by 3.6%.

Its distributable income per share - the primary profit measure for real estate investment trusts (REITs) - rose to 118.14 South African cents in the year to March 31, up from 114.07 cents the previous year.

The company holds a dominant market position for self-storage units in South Africa and the UK, but with few barriers to entry analysts expect increasing competition in the sector.

Stor-Age, however, remains upbeat on its prospects.

"Demand is underpinned by life-changing events and dislocation, whether positive or negative, and customers use our product for various reasons across economic cycles," it said in a statement.

