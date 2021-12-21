South Africa's stocks firm as risk appetite improves, rand weakens

Recasts with stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets improved after a selloff in global markets, though a surge in COVID-19 cases kept investors worried about the near-term economic outlook.

Risk appetite took a blow on Monday as a rapid increase in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant forced countries to reimpose restrictions.

On Tuesday investors weighed up how badly these measures would hit the global economy.

"The world is starting to realise that COVID isn't as bad as everybody thought, even though it's still with us but the death rates at the moment seem to be way lower than previous variants," Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods said.

"Our markets were very hard hit in the last few days so this is more of a relief rally so to speak."

Gold, platinum and diversified miners as well as oil stocks grabbed the limelight, with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J, Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J and petrochemical producer Sasol SOLJ.J up 4.40%, 4.73% and 3.60% respectively.

Overall, the Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed up 1.47% at 71,119 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 1.51% to 64,611 points.

At 1457 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8700 against a recovering dollar, 0.32% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar recouped some overnight losses, also benefiting from improved risk sentiment. USD/

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up 10.5 basis points to 9.325%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Ed Osmond)

