South Africa's Steinhoff posts 13% rise in HY core profit

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
June 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff SNHJ.J on Friday posted a 13% rise in core profit and said its markets were likely to remain volatile in the near term from inflationary pressures and supply-chain constraints.

Core profit from continuing operations rose to 760 million euros ($799.82 million) for the six months ended March 31, while the group's net debt at the reporting date stood at 10.24 billion euros, rising from 8.12 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

