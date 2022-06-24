South Africa's Steinhoff posts 13% rise in HY core profit

June 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff SNHJ.J on Friday posted a 13% rise in core profit and said its markets were likely to remain volatile in the near term from inflationary pressures and supply-chain constraints.

Core profit from continuing operations rose to 760 million euros ($799.82 million) for the six months ended March 31, while the group's net debt at the reporting date stood at 10.24 billion euros, rising from 8.12 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

