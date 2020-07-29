South Africa's Standard Bank warns of up to 50% profit slump

JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank SBKJ.J said on Wednesday that its profits for the six-months to June 30 could be as much as 50% lower as the coronavirus crisis hits its performance.

Africa's biggest bank by assets said in a trading update the hit to its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the period would likely be between 30% and 50%, compared to the 837.4 cents it reported in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

