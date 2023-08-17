News & Insights

South Africa's Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit

August 17, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest lender by assets Standard Bank SBKJ.J said on Thursday its interim profit jumped by more than a third as high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans.

The lender posted a headline earnings per share of 12.8 rand for the six months ended June 30, up from 9.55 rand a year earlier.

South African banks are amongst the largest on the continent and are known for their well-capitalised balance sheets, conservative lending practices and strong retail customer base.

But local daily power blackouts and a rapid rise in interest rates - by 350 basis points in the last 12 months - have put retail and small business customers of banks under extreme pressure, leading to a spike in bad loans.

Standard Bank said its credit loss ratio, a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans, stood at 97 basis points (bps), close to the upper range of its target of 100 bps or 1.0%.

The lender said it would hover at this level for the rest of the year.

