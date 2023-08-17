South Africa's Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest lender by assets Standard Bank SBKJ.J said on Thursday its interim profit jumped by more than a third as high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans.

The lender posted a headline earnings per share of 12.8 rand for the six months ended June 30, up from 9.55 rand a year earlier.

