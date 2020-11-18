World Markets

South Africa's SPAR reports 8.8% rise in FY earnings

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South Africa's SPAR Group reported on Wednesday an 8.8% increase in full-year earnings, supported by strong demand for groceries during the lockdown period.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's SPAR Group SPPJ.J reported on Wednesday an 8.8% increase in full-year earnings, supported by strong demand for groceries during the lockdown period.

The grocery chain and wholesaler, which also sells building materials and medicine, said normalised diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 1,262.6 cents in the year to Sept. 30 from 1,160.6 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely used profit measure in South Africa.

SPAR declared an annual dividend of 865 cents per share, 8.1% higher than the previous year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    6 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular