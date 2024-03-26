South Africa's SPAR posts higher sales but cost-of-living pressures linger

March 26 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer and wholesaler SPAR SPPJ.J, on Tuesday, reported an 8.8% increase in turnover for the 24 week-period ended March 15, but said operating performance continued to be impacted by currency swings and cost-of-living pressures.

