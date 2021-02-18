World Markets

South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater reports strong annual profit

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater reported strong earnings for 2020 on Thursday, driven by firmer metals prices, a weaker rand and higher output.

Headline earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 soared to 1,068 cents ($0.73), compared with a headline loss of 40 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 14.6463 rand)

