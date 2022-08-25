World Markets

South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater profit halved after strike, floods

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd reported a 50% slump in its half-year profit on Thursday, after a three-month strike at its gold mines and floods at its United States platinum group metal (PGM) operations cut production.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SSWJ.J reported a 50% slump in its half-year profit on Thursday, after a three-month strike at its gold mines and floods at its United States platinum group metal (PGM) operations cut production.

Headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - in the six months to June 30 were 4.23 rand ($0.2513), down from 8.43 rand a year earlier.

Production from Sibanye's South African gold operations fell 63%, mainly due to a strike over wages between March and June.

Severe flooding in June at Sibanye's Stillwater mine in Montana suspended production for seven weeks, resulting in a 23% decline in production from a year earlier.

Sibanye declared an interim dividend of 1.38 rand per share.

($1 = 16.8336 rand)

