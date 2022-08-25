South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater half-year profit drops 50%

World Markets

South African platinum group metals miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd reported a 50% slump in its half-year profit on Thursday, but raised its outlook for the rest of 2022 after operations at its gold mines in the country resumed.

Headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profits in South Africa - in the six months to June 30 were 423 cents, down from 843 cents a year earlier.

