South Africa's Shoprite to close operations in Democratic Republic of Congo

KINSAHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African retailer Shoprite SHPJ.J will shut down its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The decision follows the closure of operations in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar as the group aims to focus more on its business in South Africa, it said.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix)

