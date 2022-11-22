World Markets

South Africa's Shoprite to close operations in Democratic Republic of Congo

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

November 22, 2022 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Stanis Bujakera for Reuters ->

KINSAHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African retailer Shoprite SHPJ.J will shut down its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The decision follows the closure of operations in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar as the group aims to focus more on its business in South Africa, it said.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.